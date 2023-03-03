The Faulkner County Democratic Women will host a community meet-and-greet with the 2023 Conway school board candidates from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the McGee Center.
The event is non-partisan and all voters in the Conway School District are invited to attend.
All five school board candidates have been invited to attend and to speak briefly about what they can offer to the patrons and students of the Conway Public School District. Guests will have time to enjoy refreshments and chat with the candidates after the formal presentations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.