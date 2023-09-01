The Faulkner County Historical Society (FCHS) recently published its “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings” fall 2023 issue. While members receive their issue via email, others may purchase copies at the Faulkner County Museum.

The new journal features an article on the Peter Paul Loetscher family, written by Dan Durning, a retired Duke University and University of Georgia professor who lives in Washington State. The Loetschers, one of the first homesteaded a 160-acre farm on land today bounded by Oak Street, 5th Avenue, 6th Street, and Ingram Street.

