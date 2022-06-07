The Faulkner County Historical Society (FCHS) recently published its “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings” Spring 2022 journal.
Members received their copies via mail. Additional copies are available at the Faulkner County Library and Faulkner County Museum (reopens June 21).
The new journal features articles by Jackie Lamar about the historic Oak Grove Cemetery and the new signage that has recently been installed.
There is also an article about William and Mary Elizabeth White and the numerous family members who made significant contributions to education.
Kathey Farley, FCHS member, has also provided a brief history of the Joseph Alexander Irby family that migrated to Faulkner County in the late 19th century.
The second part of this history will be published in the fall. There is also another “History Mystery” photo to tantalize readers.
At the FCHS Annual Meeting on April 21, 2022, Madeleine Tanguay was presented with the first annual FCHS Founders Scholarship for her award-winning essay.
Ms. Tanguay presented her paper at the meeting and it is published in this spring edition.
This issue also includes short news articles about historical happenings that are occurring across the county.
The Morning Rotary Club recently spent a day sprucing up the gardens at Cadron Settlement Park.
Extra projects included replacing boards on the handicap ramp going into the Cadron Settlement Blockhouse.
Cindy Beckman, former feature writer at the Log Cabin Democrat, has been the editor of “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings” since 2018, providing local history to the citizens of Faulkner County.
Consider a membership today and get involved with preserving our county’s past.
FCHS Memberships are $20 a year and include a subscription to the journal.
More information as well as historical articles and resources are available at faulknerhistory.org
