The Faulkner County Landlord Association (FCLLA) presented Conway-based nonprofit Bethlehem House with a check for $225 at the association’s March meeting on Thursday.
The donation is the first the FCLLA has made to an area nonprofit this year. Each quarter, the association’s finance committee will select a housing-related local nonprofit to make a donation to, FCLLA President LuAnn Deere told the Log Cabin Democrat at Thursday’s meeting.
The new donation plan fits the association’s mission, Deere said.
“By joining the FCLLA, you help to enhance the professionalism and importance of landlords in our community, as well as giving us a voice on state and local issues,” the FCLLA mission statement reads.
Bethlehem House started in Conway in 1989 to help address the issue of homelessness in the community. Today, per the nonprofit’s website, Bethlehem House serves more than 100 people a year “in their journey out of homelessness by providing not just a bed, but encouraging, equipping and motivating them to improve their lives.”
The FCLLA started in 2002, Deere said, and meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arnold Innovation Center at 1201 Oak Street. In addition to the donation, association members listened to a talk from Anthony Lewis of Anthony & Sons.
