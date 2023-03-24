FCLLA donates check to Bethlehem House

Faulkner County Landlord Association (FCLLA) President LuAnn Deere (right) presents Bethlehem House Executive Director Aimee Prince (center) and Operations Director Melissa Dyson (left) with a check for $225 at Thursday’s FCLLA meeting.

 Kolton Rutherford / Log Cabin Democrat

The Faulkner County Landlord Association (FCLLA) presented Conway-based nonprofit Bethlehem House with a check for $225 at the association’s March meeting on Thursday.

The donation is the first the FCLLA has made to an area nonprofit this year. Each quarter, the association’s finance committee will select a housing-related local nonprofit to make a donation to, FCLLA President LuAnn Deere told the Log Cabin Democrat at Thursday’s meeting.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

