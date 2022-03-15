The Faulkner County Master Gardeners will have a plant dig March 29 at the Legacy Gardens to prepare for its plant sale in May.
“The Legacy Gardens is a treasure within Faulkner County. It is a free botanical garden open to the public that is maintained by the Faulkner County Master Gardeners,” Betty Baxter. current coordinator of FCMG Legacy Gardens project, said. “We invite all to stop by to walk the pathways, experience the variety of plants and garden designs and enjoy the butterflies and birds. It’s also a great place for taking beautiful photos. Once you discover the Legacy Gardens, you’ll want to come back again and again.”
Legacy Gardens is at 110 S. Amity Road in Conway.
“The Legacy Gardens are a special place to visit, take pictures and get ideas of things that would work in a home garden,” Faulkner County Master Gardener Sunnie Ruple said. “I’ve been involved over 10 years, beginning with the planning stages and thanks to many hardworking Master Gardeners, great leadership and various partnerships, Legacy [Gardens] has evolved over time to be a great learning resource and inspiration for the community.”
The dig later this month is one of several digs in Faulkner County to get ready for the public plant sale this spring.
The public plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at the Conway Expo Center.
For more information about Faulkner County Master Gardeners, visit https://www.facebook.com/uaex.faulknermg.
For more information about Legacy Gardens, visit https://www.facebook.com/fcmgLegacyGardens.
