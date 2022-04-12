Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association will meet at the First United Methodist Church-Fellowship Hall in Conway at 1:30 p.m. April 19. The church is located at 1610 Prince Street.
FCRTA was founded in 1973 with Dr. D.W. Blackburn serving as president. Its purpose is to promote the professional, social and economic welfare of the members, to promote worthy educational and civic endeavors through volunteer service, to keep the Association informed about teacher retirement legislation and to work toward improvement of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System.
Speakers will include Diana Glaze, president-elect of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association and the National Retired Teachers Association liaison and Leona Walton, who serves on the Robinson Cemetery Board, on the board for the Pine Street Community Museum and is active in the Faulkner County Church Women United.
