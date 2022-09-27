The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Greenbrier School District, announced two new School Resource Officers (SROs) on Tuesday.
Deputy Stephen Canino was recently appointed School Resource Officer for Wooster Elementary School. Deputy Canino started his career at the FCSO in 2014, working in Unit One of the Detention Center. In September 2018, he was given the opportunity to transfer to the Patrol Division.
In September 2021, he was promoted to the rank of Corporal, where he served as the night-shift supervisor for Rotation Two. Deputy Canino and his fiancée will be marrying at the end of September. Together, they have three sons. He and his family reside in Greenbrier, and two of his sons attend Greenbrier schools. Deputy Canino said he is looking forward to continuing giving back to the community in his new role as SRO for Wooster Elementary School.
Deputy Adam Croy was recently appointed SRO for Springhill Elementary School. Deputy Croy started his career with the FCSO in July 2020, working in the Booking Division of the Faulkner County Detention Center. He was promoted to Patrol Deputy in November 2020, and while he enjoyed this role, he said he is excited for this next chapter of his life as an SRO. Deputy Croy is married. He and his wife are the loving parents of two dogs.
Deputies Canino and Croy will join Deputy Stephen Ferguson in FCSO’s SRO Division. Deputy Ferguson has served as a School Resource Officer for a total of three years, and he currently serves as the SRO for Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.