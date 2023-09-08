A man in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center faces three charges, including one count of video voyeurism, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced via social media late Thursday afternoon.
In addition to the video voyeurism charge, Nicholas Walls faces one charge each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with purpose to deliver.
The FCSO arrested Walls on Wednesday night “during a search warrant for video voyeurism,” the office said, adding the Criminal Investigation Division “located and seized approximately 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from Mr. Walls.”
Walls will remain at the Faulkner County Detention Center pending initial court appearances, the FCSO said.
“As this is an open and ongoing investigation, additional charges may be reasonably expected at a later date,” the FCSO said. “We will update the community further as additional information is available.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.