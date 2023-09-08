A man in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center faces three charges, including one count of video voyeurism, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced via social media late Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the video voyeurism charge, Nicholas Walls faces one charge each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with purpose to deliver.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

