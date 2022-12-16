The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has taken a suspect into custody in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting in the Lawrence Landing area of Faulkner County, the FCSO announced in a statement released to their Facebook page on Wednesday night.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the FCSO notified the public of the shooting at Lawrence Landing on Monday. Citing the active investigation, the office announced that the shooting occurred at “approximately 4:42 p.m.” on Monday in the Lawrence Landing area located near Lake Conway across Interstate 40 from Gold Creek, but declined to provide any further information.
