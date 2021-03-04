The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Arkansas State Police with a pursuit in the area on Wednesday.
Officials said that around 7:30 a.m., ASP attempted to stop 38-year-old for multiple traffic violations.
“Staley fled on foot near Sullivan Road after losing control of the vehicle during the pursuit,” FCSO officials said. “After an extensive search by Arkansas State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Maumelle Police Department, Staley was taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Flag Pond Road [in Mayflower].”
Staley is being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center on charges of capital murder and fleeing, according to online records.
FCSO officials said the case is an “ongoing investigation by Arkansas State Police” and released no further details as of press time Thursday.
