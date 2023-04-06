Every six months at shift bids, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office presents four awards to deputies as a recognition for exemplary work over the previous six months.
“Each recipient receives a specialty patch to display proudly on their vest for the next six months as well as a certificate,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
The Proactive Policing Award is presented to the deputy who, based on statistics, is the overall most proactive by going above and beyond their normal duties, Skaggs said.
The patch representing this award displays a pair of handcuffs. Deputy Ty Everett was awarded this patch.
The Community-Oriented Policing Award is presented to a deputy who consistently goes above and beyond regular duties to make non-enforcement contacts with residents, thereby bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement, Skaggs said.
The patch representing this award displays hands shaking one another. Deputy James Spaul was awarded this patch.
The Most Influential Deputy Award is presented to a deputy for having a significant positive impact within the department and community. Criteria for this award include inspiring co-workers, maintaining positive relationships within the community, having a positive work ethic and maintaining a positive attitude, Skaggs said. The patch representing this award displays a gold-plated heart.
“We had a tie for this award,” Skaggs said.
Deputy Brant Haight and Deputy Maggie Ragland were awarded this patch.
The Professional Service Award is presented to the deputy who sets the departmental example of professional service.
“This award, which is a combination of all other award categories, is presented to a deputy that is proactive, regularly goes outside of normal duties to make non-enforcement contacts in an effort to improve police-community relations and serves as a positive role model within the department,” Skaggs said.
The patch representing this award displays “professional service award.” Deputy Nathan Nicodemus was awarded this patch.
