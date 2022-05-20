The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Police Department honored its fallen officers with a memorial at Simon Park on Thursday.
FCSO paid tribute to Deputy Oscar Honea, Deputy William Hathaway, Investigator Jim Wooley and Deputy Hans Fifer.
Honea died Oct. 22, 1914; Hathaway died Aug. 5, 1931; Wooley died Aug. 5, 2003; and Fifer died April 8, 2013.
Some family members of the fallen officers were on hand at the memorial including Deputy Honea’s great granddaughter; Investigator Wooley’s grandson and wife; and Deputy Fifer’s mom, dad and sister.
“FCSO was honored to have the families of Deputy Oscar Honea, Investigator Jim Wooley and Deputy Hans Fifer in attendance,” spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “We appreciate everyone who joined us as we honored the life and legacy of these eight men who sacrificed their lives in service to the citizens of Faulkner County.”
CPD paid tribute to Patrolman Bob Martin, Patrolman Kent McDaniel, Officer Ray Noblitt and Officer Will McGary at the memorial.
Martin died March 24, 1981; McDaniel died April 2, 1982; Noblitt died Nov. 7, 1988; and McGary died Feb. 1, 2013.
“May you rest in eternal peace. A hero remembered never dies,” Skaggs said of all the fallen officers.
The memorial was part of National Police Week events.
