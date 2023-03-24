The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Police Department recently hosted a multi-agency basic operator school.
“This training packs more than 80 hours of advanced tactics into five days,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Preliminary requirements of this course include a rigorous tryout process, which is extremely physically and mentally demanding. As a result, only the most qualified individuals are able to attend this course.”
Components of the course include building clearing, improvised explosive device response, advanced active shooter response, advanced firearms handling, tactical medical training, night vision/night operations, small and large unit tactics, mission planning, less-than-lethal weapon systems and much more.
FCSO and CPD “prioritize producing qualified operators capable of handling the most dangerous and complex situations effectively for the communities they serve,” Skaggs said. “The graduates of this course were thoroughly tested on their skills, and we are extremely proud of their success.
“We would like to express our appreciation to the instructors and special guest instructors who made this training possible: Ryan Britton, Andrew Dixon, Kyle Krogman, Trey Hodges, Landon Rappold, Matthew Tucker, Matthew Holland, Brandon Huff, Joseph Bolling, Chad Pruett, Nathan Kelley, Marcus Baker and Billy Kenney. Congratulations to the graduates on successful completion of this rigorous training.”
