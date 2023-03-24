The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Police Department recently hosted a multi-agency basic operator school.

“This training packs more than 80 hours of advanced tactics into five days,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Preliminary requirements of this course include a rigorous tryout process, which is extremely physically and mentally demanding. As a result, only the most qualified individuals are able to attend this course.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.