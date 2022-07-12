The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit, with assistance from the Criminal Investigations Division and Arkansas Division of Community Correction, has increased efforts to ensure sex offenders within Faulkner County are in compliance with state guidelines.
In the past six weeks, the FCSO Reserve Unit has conducted three sex offender compliance operations. In these operations, deputies have verified the compliance status for approximately 50 sex offenders residing in Faulkner County.
As of Tuesday morning, these operations have resulted in seven arrests, including one major crime arrest.
In preparation for these operations, the reserve unit completed three specialty training courses on sex offender compliance. Future sex offender compliance operations are already being planned by the reserve unit command staff, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
"Sheriff [Tim] Ryals appreciates the work these deputies have put into these extremely important operations as they help to ensure the safety of all citizens residing within Faulkner County," Skaggs said.
