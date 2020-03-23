As the sheriff’s office continues keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 outbreak, administrators have implemented stricter safety precautions and instructed dispatchers to ask callers additional questions to better prepare responding deputies.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has closed its doors to all visitors to prevent spreading the coronavirus among inmates and to its staff. All community outreach appearances are also suspended over the next 30 days and all ride along programs are currently suspended as well.
The department is also limiting foot traffic in regards to the number of individuals entering the facility on Locust Street in downtown Conway by creating two means to submit fine payments.
FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said residents can mail fine payments to the sheriff’s office at 801 Locust St., Conway, AR 72034. Payments can also be submitted using the drop box available at the sheriff’s office.
“There will be envelopes available at the front desk [and] there will be a locked drop box where they [can] leave their fine payments,” Stone told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Payments must be issued to the sheriff’s office using a money order or a cashier’s check.
While employees are working to sanitize sheriff’s office facilities and all vehicles regularly, Sheriff Tim Ryals has also instructed dispatchers to screen residents before sending deputies over.
“Our dispatchers are asking more questions to collect a wider range of information from callers to better prepare our deputies who are responding to calls,” officials said. “This is being done in order for deputies to take more proactive steps; it will not affect our response to calls for service.”
Dispatchers are screening callers to see if they have been diagnosed with or been around anyone else who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dispatchers are also looking to see if a caller has recently suffered flu-like symptoms or had a fever of 100.4 or higher.
While residents cannot file complaints at the sheriff’s office at this time, they can call the department’s non-emergency number (501-328-5906).
“A deputy will return your call to take a report,” Stone said. “As always, if you have an emergency, dial 911.”
Deputies responding to calls for service may ask residents to meet them outside their homes or a business to follow social distancing protocols, officials said.
Authorities have also been given personal protective equipment to use when necessary, according to a sheriff’s office release.
“Deputies and detention officers have been issued personal protective equipment, and they may be seen wearing gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, and clothing. This is especially true in an environment known to have increased risk of illness. Deputies may ask community members to wear surgical face masks if they are showing signs of illness,” officials said. “The FCSO will attempt to utilize alternatives to arrest when possible, and screen arrestees and employees who may be entering the secured area of our detention facilities. This is to reduce the risk of introducing and/or spreading the virus in the detention center environment.”
Ryals said maintaining public safety is his priority and that these protocols will remain in effect until further notice.
“On behalf of the men and women of the FCSO, I want to reassure you that the public safety is our No. 1 priority. [It] always has been, and it always will be,” he said. “The FCSO continues to work with our local, state and federal partners to provide the best possible service and response to our community
