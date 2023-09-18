The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) hosted a training course with instructors from across the country last week at the law enforcement agency’s new Weaver Range Training Facility.
The course, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events, is designed to prepare first responders for outdoor active shooter encounters. Topics covered in the course include equipment selection, ambushing vehicles and medical emergencies, among others.
“The [training] course provided an excellent opportunity for many local agencies to work together to improve training efforts for citizen safety,” the FCSO said on Saturday. “We strive to collaborate effectively with agencies of all types and sizes to better protect and serve the citizens of Arkansas during a crisis event. The [training] this week included officers, deputies and tactical medics from many jurisdictions around the state of Arkansas.”
Additional agencies which assisted the FCSO in providing the course included the City of Guy Police Department, the Conway Police Department, Hope Police Department, the North Little Rock Police Department, Pafford Medical Services and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training.
