The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Marine Toys for Tots program again this year for the third annual Sheriff Santa’s Gifting Day, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs announced in a news release.
“We hope to bless as many families within Faulkner County in need as possible with Christmas Toys, so we hope you will come visit us on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Conway Cowboy Church,” Skaggs said. “We have a lot of great toys available for you to choose from to help provide all of the children of Faulkner County a wonderful Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.