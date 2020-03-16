Sheriff’s office administrators and court officials are closely monitoring safety procedures as COVID-19 cases continue rising across the state.
On top of restrictions previously imposed at both detention centers, authorities have announced foot traffic at the Faulkner County Justice Building and district courts would also be limited.
“This decision has been made solely in the interest of public safety and the safety of our staff in [an] effort to reduce the risk of the introduction and spread of COVID-19,” Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Erinn Stone said.
Individuals who are not on listed on the day’s docket and have not been subpoenaed for court will not be allowed inside the building.
Individuals who need to pay a fine will be allowed to do so at the sheriff’s office on Locust Avenue.
Residents will not be allowed to file complaints at the sheriff’s office until further notice and instead should call 501-328-5906 to make a report.
“A deputy will return your call to take the report,” Stone said. “As always, if you have an emergency, dial 911.”
As of Monday afternoon, court officials had not canceled or postponed upcoming hearings and trials. The public would be informed ahead of time if hearings were postponed, District Judge Chris R. Carnahan said.
“I will be making a decision by [Tuesday] as to whether the plea and arraignment or the trials that are scheduled for next week will go forward,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “At this point, I’m not hopeful that the proceedings will take place as scheduled, but I would like some guidance from the [Administrative Office of the Courts] or the Supreme Court directly on this issue.”
Should plea and arraignment hearings, pretrial hearings or trials be postponed, the district judge said first appearance hearings would continue as scheduled. First appearance hearings are held via video conference at 1:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
“One thing that will occur regardless of the other proceedings are first appearances for persons arrested for alleged crimes. They will have a bond set for all crimes but capital murder, and I hope that we never have another one of those,” he said. “It may be necessary to limit access to the courtroom to the public for first appearance. If I have to do that, I will try to make use of a video hosting service to make the brief hearings available to the public.”
All sheriff’s office and court employees who feel sick have been instructed to stay home.
“Employees who feel sick have been instructed not to come to work and will be sent home if they are ill, regardless of the illness’ source,” Carnahan said.
For the time being, Sheriff Tim Ryals has suspended fingerprinting services at sheriff’s office.
Several protocols were enacted last week to keep COVID-19 from spreading to inmates at Unit I and Unit II. Sheriff’s officials have imposed the following restrictions at both detention centers:
- Limits to non-personnel entering secured areas.
- All individuals entering the facility (repairmen, offenders, etc.) must be approved by Cpt. Chris Riedmueller, who oversees the jail. Arrestees and other individuals will have their temperature taken and must complete a questionnaire to determine if they are a health risk.
- In-person visitations are temporarily suspended.
- Bond agents will not be allowed inside the jail to speak with detainees, and bond paperwork must be completed in the lobby.
Sheriff’s officials will not release arrestees accused of a violent crimes (murder, rape, aggravated assault, etc.) if they show to have a temperature or if they show to be a potential health risk upon completing the health-related screening questionnaire. Instead, a deputy would transport the accused offender to a local hospital and stay onsite outside the suspect’s room 24/7 until the suspect is released by hospital staff, Stone said.
