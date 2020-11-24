In an effort to provide an extra level of protection for inmates, visitors and staff at the Faulkner County Detention Center, Sheriff Tim Ryals has installed state-of-the-art ULSee camera technology.
Fevers are one of the main indicators of COVID-19 infection, and this new technology is able to detect body temperature from up to 13 feet away. ULSee’s A.I. Infrared Monitor promotes non-contact body temperature measurement, helps to prevent cross infection and reduces in-person interaction. Temperature readings are available within one second of the scan.
“As a life-long law enforcement officer, I take my responsibility to serve and protect very seriously,” Ryals said. “Although COVID-19 has presented additional challenges for detention and correctional facilities, we continue to work around the clock to find tools that will reduce the risk of exposure to our detainees, staff, and visitors to our facility.”
In addition to the benefits of a contactless scan, the ULSee A.I. Infrared system allows for screening of groups of people – creating efficiencies for staff as well as expediting the employees and visitor check-in process.
“We are proud to partner with communities like Faulkner County in their fight against COVID-19,” Joe Ye, ULSee president and CEO, said. “Our technology allows businesses, government entities, schools, etc., to continue to operate safely during these unprecedented times.”
Ryals said he would continue to seek technology and more to make the detention center safe.
“We are a tight-knit community, and we take care of each other,” said Ryals. “We will continue to re-evaluate our COVID-19 protocols, as well as identify additional opportunities to create the safest environment possible.”
