The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office with the support of Pafford Emergency Medical Services has created a new STRIIK Team. STRIIK stands for special tactical response increased incident knowledge.

Commander Sean Mahanay leads the new team, which is “a high-level medically trained tactical unit that will be attached to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.

