The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office with the support of Pafford Emergency Medical Services has created a new STRIIK Team. STRIIK stands for special tactical response increased incident knowledge.
Commander Sean Mahanay leads the new team, which is “a high-level medically trained tactical unit that will be attached to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
“The STRIIK Team members have completed a rigorous training program consisting of both online training, residential training, and practical exercises with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to become certified auxiliary law enforcement officers in the state of Arkansas,” she said.
The training included criminal law, traffic law, accident investigation, defensive tactics, traffic stops and weapons qualifications.
“These new officers are providing an elite level of medical care and tactics for our deputies as well as the community they serve under high-risk scenarios such as active shooters,” Skaggs said. “They have worked extremely hard to achieve their badge and become Faulkner County Sheriff’s deputies.”
FCSO announced the STRIIK Team members who are Doug Welter, Dakota Weger, Rick Stapleton, Micah Piker, Austin McGee, Jon House, Logan Hinkle, Randel Green and Todd Aitken.
“We would like to thank Gravitas Martial Arts for allowing this new team to train with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit at their wonderful facility. We would also like to thank Pafford Emergency Medical Services for working with us to make this advanced medical unit possible,” Skaggs said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
