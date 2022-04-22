The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death of a man found in the road early Friday.
FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said that around 5 a.m. Friday, deputies “were dispatched to the area of Grassy Lake Road and Interstate Drive for a male lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.”
She said the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The man’s identity had not been released as of press time Friday.
“Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is actively working this homicide case,” Skaggs said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be provided at this time.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates when they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.