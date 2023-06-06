The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is currently investigating two separate homicides that took place in the county in recent days.
A dead body was found floating in the water at the Lawrence Landing Public Access Area on the shores of Lake Conway on Monday, the FCSO announced via social media at noon the same day.
The office is investigating the case as a homicide, the social media post read, and no additional information will be released at this time due to the active nature of the investigation.
One person of interest has been taken into custody by FCSO in the aftermath of another homicide that took place over the weekend in the Shawnee Drive area of the county, the FCSO announced via social media early Saturday evening.
“There is no threat to the community, and no travel routes are currently blocked,” the FCSO statement on social media read. “As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs on Monday for additional information on the homicide. Skaggs declined to provide additional information on the homicide as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Shawnee Drive area of Faulkner County is between Saltillo and Vilonia. It’s just over one mile long and is intersected by Black Ranch Road.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
