The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Feb. 16 stabbing incident which left one person injured.
FCSO initially announced the investigation in a news release posted to social media, saying: “The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a stabbing on South Bolden Hill Road involving two crime scenes. The scenes have been secured, and there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public at this time. We encourage the public to utilize alternative travel routes and avoid the area if possible. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”
