The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend on White City Road just outside Mayflower city limits.
“Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in the area since [Saturday] night,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release. “As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”
FCSO officials didn’t specify whether or not any people were injured in the shooting or the time of the shooting.
“If you have any information on this shooting or any of the individuals involved, please contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (501) 328-5906, and ask to speak with an Investigator,” Skaggs said.
Anonymous tips may be left by clicking “Submit a crime tip” at www.fcso.ar.gov.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates when they become available.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.