The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend on White City Road just outside Mayflower city limits.

“Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in the area since [Saturday] night,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release. “As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.”

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.