The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a shooting which occurred in the Lawrence Landing area of Faulkner County late Monday afternoon, the FCSO announced in a statement released to their Facebook page on Monday.
The shooting occurred at “approximately 4:42 p.m.,” the FCSO statement read.
“The scene is secured at this time, and there are not believed to be any ongoing threats to the public,” the FCSO statement read.
Lawrence Landing is located near Lake Conway across Interstate 40 from Gold Creek. In their statement, the FCSO said the office would release no further information, citing the active investigation.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” the FCSO statement read. “Should you have any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office immediately [at] 501-328-5906. You may also contact the Crime Tip Hotline [at] 501-450-4914, or submit a tip via email to tips@fcso.ar.gov.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
