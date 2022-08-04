The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new community initiative, School Safety Sunday.
“As part of this initiative, we will be posting special features, tips, and information about school safety each Sunday on our social media pages,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
The initiative will kick off this weekend and will feature Chief Deputy Chad Wooley, School Resource Officer (SRO) Steve Ferguson and others.
Wooley was promoted to chief deputy in 2021 and said he is passionate about strengthening community relations.
“Our children are one of our greatest treasures and the future of our communities,” Wooley said. “I chose this initiative to address some issues that arose during the previous school year that many school districts around the country have been faced with.”
Skaggs said FCSO has spent the summer working with local school officials “to identify areas of concern for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.”
“Through that collaboration, we have developed training to share with school officials and teachers,” Skaggs said. “We have also developed this initiative to provide our communities with advice, tips and educational resources on Arkansas Criminal and Traffic Law.
“If this initiative helps to save the life of even one person, then we have succeeded.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.