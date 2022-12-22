A Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigation following a vehicle pursuit led to five arrests and one suspect wanted in a theft ring.
On Nov. 11, FCSO, the Conway Police Department and Arkansas State Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit with 29-year-old Greenbrier man, Joshua Sawrie, involving a stolen vehicle out of Faulkner County.
“Sawrie was apprehended following the pursuit. Due to a thorough investigation from Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, Sawrie was identified as a suspect in several thefts dating as far back as July 2022,” FCSO said in a news release. “At this time, there are several charges of theft of property and theft by receiving pending against Sawrie.”
Throughout the investigation, several other suspects were determined to be involved with the thefts, FCSO said.
“At this time, Jonathan Jackson, Jordan Stephens, Brittany Black, and Cara Suitt have been arrested on pending charges in relation to this investigation,” FCSO said. “Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has recovered over $200,000 worth of stolen property linked to this investigation thus far.”
FCSO said a sixth suspect, Bruce Johnson, was still at large, and there are active felony warrants for his arrest on charges of felony theft by receiving.
Anyone with information in relation to this investigation are asked to contact the FCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-450-4917.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
