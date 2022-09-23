The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Conway man, Sabbath Michael Scroggins, who authorities believe has been involved in multiple open cases.

On Wednesday, FCSO deputies responded to Burgess Road in reference to a vehicle in a ditch.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.