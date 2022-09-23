The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Conway man, Sabbath Michael Scroggins, who authorities believe has been involved in multiple open cases.
On Wednesday, FCSO deputies responded to Burgess Road in reference to a vehicle in a ditch.
“Upon arrival, Deputies noticed that the vehicle matched a description of a vehicle reported stolen near Wooster on Sept. 19, 2022,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release.
Deputies made contact with Scroggins and he led them on “a short foot pursuit,” Skaggs said, noting that “deputies were able to quickly detain Scroggins, and he was transported to the Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit for questioning.”
Through the course of the investigation, FCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division linked Scroggins to additional cases in Greenbrier and Quitman, Skaggs said.
Scroggins is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center pending a court appearance on several charges – theft of property, a class D felony; criminal mischief, a class D felony; misdemeanor fleeing and two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
