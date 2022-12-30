The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has awarded seven employees the office’s 2022 End of Year Awards, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs told the Log Cabin on Wednesday. Employees received their awards at a special event the FCSO held at The Pines Event Venue on Roden Mill Road in Conway.
Detention Officer of the Year: Terrica Dukes
Court Security and Transport Officer of the Year: Andrew Humphrey
Margaret Reinold Employee of the Year: Sheena Huff
Dispatcher of the Year: Twyla Butler
Jimmy Wooley Investigator of the Year: Timothy Johnson
Reserve Deputy of the Year: Rafael Ledesma
Deputy of the Year: Stephen Canino
After the event, the FCSO announced award winners in a series of photographs uploaded to the office’s Facebook page on Wednesday night. In a statement, the FCSO thanked The Pines for allowing the office to host their event there.
“Sheriff Ryals and all of us at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest appreciation to The Pines Event Venue,” the FCSO statement read. “The owners of this beautiful venue were gracious enough to allow us to host our Christmas Party and End of Year Awards Celebration at their venue this year. This is an absolutely beautiful venue, and we truly appreciate the generosity.”
As part of being recognized, the award winners received a plaque at the celebration.
