The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Spanish class last week for all of its employees in order to better communicate with the county’s diverse population.
“It is important for our employees, especially our patrol officers and dispatch personnel to have a basic understanding of Spanish to be able to gather needed information from citizens when they need assistance,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
The sheriff’s office had previously held another Spanish class in January and plans to have more in the future.
“We have integrated it into our required New Recruit Training Program. Rather than just being for new recruits, this class was also open to other personnel, such as dispatch,” Skaggs said. “Each class that we host has approximately 10 people in it (some return after taking the class before, but most are new to the class each time). This class consisted of the new recruits, dispatch, a few administrators and the public information officer. I think I speak for all of us when I say that we all have an interest in being able to communicate with and serve the citizens of Faulkner County the best we can.”
The idea to host the class came from departmental personnel and residents who work with Spanish-speaking populations. The class is hosted by Maria Wilson, an English grammar teacher who teaches an English class for local Hispanic populations in Faulkner county at New Life Church.
“This class is designed to teach employees essential words to successfully patrol and gather basic information from individuals who need us. For example, a patrol deputy should be able to ask an individual for their name, date of birth and identification,” Skaggs said.
According to the United States Census Bureau, there are 6,790 Hispanic or Latino residents in Faulkner County; 4,294 of those residents reside in Conway, meaning that more than half the Hispanic or Latino population in Faulkner county resides in Conway.
“As Spanish is a common language in Faulkner County, and as our Spanish-speaking population grows, it is important for law enforcement agencies to take additional steps to ensure we can serve all of our neighbors,” Skaggs said.
