FCSO Spanish class

Members of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office staff – including new recruits, dispatchers, a few administrators and the public information officer – completed a Spanish class last week FCSO offered all of its employees in order to better communicate with the county’s diverse population.

 Submitted photo

“It is important for our employees, especially our patrol officers and dispatch personnel to have a basic understanding of Spanish to be able to gather needed information from citizens when they need assistance,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.

