The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office organized a joint countywide saturation with the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Arkansas State Police that led to traffic stops, arrests and recovered property.
Seventy-five traffic stops were conducted last week as part of the joint saturation operation.
Two arrests were announced as a result of the operation.
Wilburn Heath, 35, was arrested on a warrant in suspicion of second-degree assault; and 37-year-old Sean Phillips was arrested on three Class D felony charges, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth).
A stolen Polaris Ranger side-by-side was recovered during the joint operation.
“Nearly 30 Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies from multiple divisions of the department participated in this saturation,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “We are pleased [with] the result of this joint effort.”
Skaggs said the operation yielded more cases that are still underway.
“Additional cases and charges are pending further investigation and will not be released at this time,” she said.
