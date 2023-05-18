The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas (SOAR) on Wednesday morning. FCSO was joined by all law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

In addition to the runners, the Torch Run this year included a vehicle procession led by Sheriff Tim Ryals and Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

