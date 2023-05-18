The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas (SOAR) on Wednesday morning. FCSO was joined by all law enforcement agencies throughout the county.
In addition to the runners, the Torch Run this year included a vehicle procession led by Sheriff Tim Ryals and Chief Deputy Chad Wooley.
“We are so grateful to Special Olympics Arkansas for this incredible opportunity for law enforcement agencies from around the county to come together in support of the incredible athletes,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
The following agencies joined the torch run and procession this year: FCSO, Conway Police Department, University of Central Arkansas Police Department, Mayflower Police Department, Guy Police Department, Greenbrier Police Department and Vilonia Police Department.
The torch has made its way from all four corners of the state over the past several days. This portion of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas included celebrations at the Conway Human Development Center (CDHC) and Centennial Bank, and it represents one of the final laps as the torch makes its way into Little Rock for the final ceremony.
“We are honored to be able to celebrate the amazing athletes of Special Olympics Arkansas in this way,” Skaggs said.
FCSO representatives in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas included Sheriff Ryals, Chief Deputy Wooley, Skaggs, Stephen Canino, Stephen Ferguson, Andrew Dixon, Jordon McDaniel, Jeff Wilchman, Addison O’Neill and Jacob Leonard.
Follow FCSO on social media at #FaulknerCounty Law #FCSONews for more pictures and a video of the event.
