In addition to launching a new School Safety Sunday initiative aimed at educating residents about safety issues surrounding local school systems, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office partnered with several Faulkner County schools last week to provide presentations to staff and conduct training exercises.

The FCSO Training Division met with staff at Guy-Perkins School District last week, and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted training exercises at Mt. Vernon-Enola Elementary School, Mt. Vernon-Enola High School and Wooster Elementary School.

