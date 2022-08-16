In addition to launching a new School Safety Sunday initiative aimed at educating residents about safety issues surrounding local school systems, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office partnered with several Faulkner County schools last week to provide presentations to staff and conduct training exercises.
The FCSO Training Division met with staff at Guy-Perkins School District last week, and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted training exercises at Mt. Vernon-Enola Elementary School, Mt. Vernon-Enola High School and Wooster Elementary School.
“The Training Unit, led by Training Commander Landon Rappold, has been working diligently all summer to compile data from active shooter events and other crisis events at schools to develop a training program for deputies as well as faculty and staff,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
The information and training sessions, which have been presented on various days, will actively continue until school starts for each of the respective schools within Faulkner County. At that time, the FCSO training cadre will move to phase two of the school safety plan, which consists of live risk assessments and more intense live training for deputies, she said.
“Sheriff Ryals and all of us at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to working with Faulkner County Schools to be as prepared as possible for any event that may arise,” Skaggs said. “The safety and security of our children are the top priority of this office. The training exercises being conducted are designed to enhance our strategic response to critical situations within the schools.”
FCSO Training Commander Rappold said: “Should a crisis occur within our schools, we have made it clear to our deputies that anything less than 110 percent effort and maximum response will not be tolerated. We will be prepared. We look forward to continuing this training effort and working with our schools to provide a safe and secure community for our citizens.”
The training last week included all certified members of the department, regardless of the division they are assigned to. The new STRIIK Team members, a high-level medically trained tactical unit formed under collaboration between Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Pafford Emergency Medical Services, and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Reserve Unit, a volunteer-based unit of individuals certified as Auxiliary Law Enforcement Officers in Arkansas, also participated in the training exercises.
“Training together, with multiple agencies, medical personnel, and school staff, allows us all to learn what resources and tactics need to be improved upon,” Reserve Commander Brian Tyner said. “This allows us to strengthen our strategic response should an event within Faulkner County Schools occur.”
Skaggs said that “as Faulkner County Schools begin returning to operations for the 2022-2023 academic year this week, citizens should expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement in and around the schools for safety.”
“In addition to training exercises and presentations to school officials, there will be an increase in traffic enforcement in and around the schools. It is important that citizens remain vigilant and free of distractions while driving near our schools,” she said. “This includes school pick-up and drop-lines. The safety of the children of this county is, and will continue to be, our top priority.”
