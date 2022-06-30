The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office announced it promoted Terry Roper to first lieutenant/assistant jail administrator.
Roper started his career at FCSO in 2013 in the juvenile detention center. He was quickly promoted through the ranks to corporal in the facility’s maximum security unit; and then to sergeant, and moved to enforcement as a patrol deputy, in 2016.
Roper earned his law enforcement general certification in 2018.
“Because of his passion and solid experience, he was asked and promoted to head up the maximum security unit as detention lieutenant in 2021,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release.
Most recently, Roper was promoted to first lieutenant/assistant jail administrator – second to the captain.
“First Lt. Roper has a great love for teaching,” Skaggs said. “He is a certified instructor, patrol field training officer, defensive tactics instructor and jail standards instructor. He also has experience as a jail investigator, incident report approver and funeral director.
“Congratulations, First Lt. Roper. We are proud to have you as a member of our team.”
