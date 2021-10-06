The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office received a $2,000 on Monday from the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association that benefitted three school districts in the county in celebration of Red Ribbon Week.
The three school districts that received the checks from the grant Monday were Mount Vernon-Enola, Guy-Perkins and Vilonia School Districts.
Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals went to each school district Monday afternoon and presented the checks to the superintendents and principals of each of the three recipients.
“We appreciate the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association for awarding this grant,” The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page. “Sheriff Ryals was honored to be able to contribute to the school systems in such a meaningful way.”
