The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office received a special donation last week from the grandson of a former deputy.
“Sheriff Ryals and all of us at Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office wish to express our deepest appreciation to John Honea. John is the grandson of Deputy Oscar Honea, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on Oct. 22, 1914,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release Friday. “Today, John donated Deputy Honea’s duty weapon to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to be displayed as a historical piece. This was one of the very first handguns carried by a Faulkner County Deputy. As a result, it is an extremely rare, historical, and meaningful weapon for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.