The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a local retail store Saturday afternoon in Mayflower.
Around 1:25 p.m. Saturday, a suspect robbed the Dollar General on Highway 365 in Mayflower, FCSO officials said.
“The suspect vehicle is an older dark Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee that was last seen heading south on Highway 365 toward Mayflower,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “The suspect is a black male last seen wearing a blue bandana and hoodie.”
Anyone who has any information on this case, is asked to contact Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 501-328-5906 and reference investigators Kelley and Sumner, Skaggs said.
