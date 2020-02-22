Three of the Faulkner County Quorum Court Committees will meet beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to start vetting a request from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
The meetings will be in Courtroom A of the Faulkner County Courthouse and are open to the public.
“The timing of these meetings is due to a time- sensitive issue that Sheriff [Tim] Ryals would like to present,” County Clerk Margaret Darter said in an email with the agenda packet.
Ryals will discuss FCSO staff and an opportunity to apply for a grant from Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, known as a COPS grant.
FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said the grant would be a 75/25 matching grant, meaning the county’s obligation would be 25 percent of the funds.
She said if approved, the grant would be used to add patrol deputies.
“The grant is only available for patrol deputies,” Stone said, adding it can’t be used for detention officers or other positions.
Stone said Sheriff Ryals will present a formula first introduced to the quorum court in 2018 to determine how many positions the FCSO will seek to add.
Stone added there is limited information until after the meetings – the Courts and Public Safety Committee, Personnel Committee and Budget and Finance Committee – on Tuesday.
“The number of positions that we are asking for will be based on a formula made by the international association chiefs of police (IACP),” she said. “It is something currently being worked on. More information will be available about the grant during the special Quorum Court committee meeting Tuesday.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will update with more details when they become available.
For details about COPS grants, visit cops.usdoj.gov.
To view the agenda, visit www.faulknercounty.org.
