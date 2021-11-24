The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify an aggravated robbery suspect.
Around 10 p.m. Monday, a suspect clad in camouflage and brandishing a gun entered the Tobacco Super Shop on Highway 65 in Greenbrier and committed aggravated robbery, FCSO said in a statement.
“Investigators are actively searching leads to develop the identification of this suspect,” FCSO officials said.
The suspect was described as a white man approximately 5’7” weighing around 175 pounds in his mid-20s to mid-30s with blue eyes.
Anyone with information that would help lead to identifying the suspect is asked to call lead investigator Bryan Adkinson at www.fcso.ar.gov or submit an anonymous crime tip at 501-328-5906.
