The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing/runaway teen.
Jazzlyn Brown, 16, is five feet, four inches tall with brown/black hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 140 pounds.
“She is believed to be in the company of her mother, Cody McGlamery, who has active warrants for her arrest,” FCSO said in a statement.
McGlamery, 37, is five feet, two inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone with information on the location of Brown or McGlamery is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 501-328-5906. Tipsters are asked to reference Chief Deputy Chad Wooley and School Resource Officer (SRO) Steve Ferguson.
