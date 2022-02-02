The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.
Anastasia Williams, 13, was last seen wearing a red hoodie, bleach-colored jeans with holes and black and white high-top Converse sneakers.
She is 6 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.
Authorities said she was last seen on Justin Drive off Brannon Road.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Chief Deputy Chad Wooley at 501-328-5906.
