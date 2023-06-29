The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of breaking into a car and using the victim’s credit card information at Sam’s Club in Conway, the law enforcement agency announced Thursday.
Officers first received a phone call from Oak Bowery Church off Otto Road in Conway on Thursday about the vehicle that had been broken into, the statement read. Upon arrival, FCSO officers found that other vehicles in the area had also been tampered with.
“The suspects, pictured in the photographs below, attempted to make a large purchase at Sam’s Club in Conway using stolen credit card information belonging to a victim in this case,” the FCSO statement read. “A photograph of the vehicle possibly used by the suspects in this case is also attached. These individuals may possibly be responsible for other criminal activity including additional vehicle break-ins within the Conway area as well.”
Members of the public who have information about the case or the identities of the suspects are encouraged to contact the FCSO Major Crimes Unit at 501-450-4917. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a crime tip on the FCSO’s website, www.fcso.ar.gov.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
