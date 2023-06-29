The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of breaking into a car and using the victim’s credit card information at Sam’s Club in Conway, the law enforcement agency announced Thursday.

Officers first received a phone call from Oak Bowery Church off Otto Road in Conway on Thursday about the vehicle that had been broken into, the statement read. Upon arrival, FCSO officers found that other vehicles in the area had also been tampered with.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

