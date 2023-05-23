Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Sgt. Landon Rappold has successfully completed the School of Law Enforcement Supervision (SLES), FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs told the Log Cabin Democrat.

“We congratulate Sgt. Rappold on his successful completion of this incredible training opportunity,” Skaggs said. “We are extremely blessed to have him as a member of our team.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.