The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is teaming up with the Arkansas Blood Institute to host a “Boots and Badges Blood Drive” on July 26 part of FCSO’s “Greater Good Program.”
The “Greater Good Program” is a charity rewards program, and the Arkansas Blood Institute is planning on donating money to Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association Youth Ranches. The amount donated will be based on the number of blood donations that take place at the blood drive.
“The Arkansas Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches have provided children a place to call home,” Sherry Skaggs, the FCSO spokesman, said. “Children often come to the Ranch with a history of child maltreatment. They usually lack nurturing family relationships. The Ranch is a transformative family-style foster care program. It provides a healthy, emotionally-supportive home environment.”
The program was started in 1976 and the children at the ranch, who are under the age of 21, may stay there as residents if they need a home and learn to cope with their emotions while learning many different life skills. Since its start, the program has helped more than 2,200 boys and girls.
The blood drive will take place in the FCSO Training Room behind the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office at 801 Locust Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26.
To schedule an appointment, call the Arkansas Blood Institute at (877) 340-8777 or online at arkbi.org.
Walk-ins are also welcome. Every donor will receive a free Boots & Badges T-shirt and a free entry into Magic Springs.
