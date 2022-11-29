FCSO program

UCA police and society students Madi, Regan and Jackson set up the Share-a-Bear collection box at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.

 Submitted photo

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office partners each year with the University of Central Arkansas police and society class to collect teddy bears and other toys for children for its Share-a-Bear initiative.

“All bears collected are divided among all local police departments servicing Faulkner County to distribute to children,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Toys are used for the Share-a-Bear annual holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County.”

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

