The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office partners each year with the University of Central Arkansas police and society class to collect teddy bears and other toys for children for its Share-a-Bear initiative.
“All bears collected are divided among all local police departments servicing Faulkner County to distribute to children,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “Toys are used for the Share-a-Bear annual holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County.”
Anyone wanting to donate stuffed animals, toys and school supplies can drop them off at any of the following six locations:
UCA Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology in Irby 306 on UCA campus.
UCA Police Department at 6 W. J. Sowder Dr.
Mayflower Police Department at 5 Ashmore St.
Guy Police Department at 405 Highway 25 N.
Collection boxes will be open until Dec. 9.
“We are accepting stuffed animals and toys in new or gently-used condition,” Skaggs said. “Special thanks to UCA police and society students Madi, Regan and Jackson for setting up the FCSO collection box this year. We look forward to working with these students more over the coming weeks.”
All Faulkner County families are also invited to attend the Share-a-Bear annual holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, which will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. “There will be free food, games and prizes,” Skaggs said. “Santa and his elves will also be joining us again this year to distribute toys and take pictures. Thank you, in advance, for helping us provide a wonderful holiday for the youth of Faulkner County.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
