A call to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office regarding possible stolen property led to the department discovering a theft ring that covers multiple jurisdictions.
On April 2, FCSO deputies responded to Brookfield Drive in Vilonia to investigate a call about possible stolen property at the location.
The caller told FCSO dispatchers that he witnessed a stolen vehicle traveling south on Brookfield Drive, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
“Deputies responded to the scene and located two trucks at the property, both of which had been reported stolen – from Lonoke [County] and the Jacksonville Police Department. A search warrant was issued for the property and four subjects were [initially] detained by Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies as a result,” Skaggs said, noting that one of the detainees was later released.
Hans Peterson, 21, of Sherwood and Ashley Dorathy, 31, of McRae were arrested and charged with theft by receiving, class C and D felonies; Alyssa Farmer, 22, of London was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
“As a result of this ongoing investigation, Hans Peterson has been linked to other break-ins and thefts, and additional charges are pending at this time,” Skaggs said.
On April 6, FCSO Criminal Investigations Division learned that stolen property was being kept at a location near Moran Drive in Conway.
“Investigators made contact with a resident at the reported location and determined that one of the stolen trucks being investigated had just left the property,” Skaggs said. “That vehicle, returned stolen out of Sheridan Police Department, was located in the woods behind the residence. A Chevrolet Camaro was also located that had been reported as stolen by the White County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen dump bed trailer that had been connected to the stolen truck was recovered from the Brookfield Drive property on April 2,” linking the cases.
While investigators were on scene at Moran Drive, a Sportsman travel trailer, which had been reported stolen in December 2021 out of Faulkner County, was also located and recovered.
“Information gathered during this investigation led to the recovery of a sailboat and trailer that was stolen at the same time as the Sportsman travel trailer. Investigators located the boat in Pulaski County,” Skaggs said. “These thefts remain under investigation.”
The total value of the property recovered thus far by Faulkner County investigators from these incidents was $40,000.
“The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express our appreciation to the White County and Lonoke County detectives for their assistance with these investigations,” Skaggs said. “As this is a multi-agency investigation affecting several counties, this investigation is considered ongoing and additional charges are pending at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.