Police departments across Faulkner County partnered together recently to create a feature video to mark the beginning of classes in all the county’s districts.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) led the two-minute feature, which included officers from the Conway Police Department, Mayflower Police Department, Guy Police Department, Greenbrier Police Department, Vilonia Police Department and Quitman Police Department.
“As our many local school districts begin their first days of school over the next week, please remember to drive carefully to assist in keeping our children safe,” FCSO said via a news release. “We proudly work in unison to support the schools, parents and children of Faulkner County.”
Multiple community partners came together with the FCSO and the police department to make the video a reality. Bear Spear took the interview of the Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals and Chief Deputy Chad Wooley. Conway Corp took the drone footage, while Carmen Edington helped with production day photos.
The Conway Fire Department put FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs on top of their truck for overhead photos and videos, while Skaggs herself compiled everyone’s pieces together. Bailey Fairbanks assisted Skaggs in putting all the pieces into the video and adding text and music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.