The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on alert for scams.
“We have had several reports recently of citizens receiving calls in which the caller demands money or gift cards to prevent the resident from being arrested,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release.
In an effort to make the scams appear more legitimate, several of the callers are using names of deputies who currently work for the sheriff’s office, Skaggs said.
“Most recently, the scammers have pretended to be Sergeant Chad Pruett, Sergeant Zack Cooley, and Chief Deputy Chad Wooley,” Skaggs said in the release. “In some instances, scammers have called from blocked numbers and then called a second time with a cloned FCSO number showing on the Caller ID. In other instances, they have left voicemails for the resident instructing them to call a number back.”
She reminded residents that FCSO “will never contact individuals via phone regarding a warrant and requesting money or additional personal information.”
Anyone who has received a call similar to this, is urged to not give out personal information or provide money.
“If you are concerned about the legitimacy of a call you receive, you can always contact us at 501-450-4914 or our Non-Emergency Number 501-328-5906,” Skaggs said. “Stay safe, Faulkner County.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
