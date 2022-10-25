Sex offenders

This graphic shows the door hangers that the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office placed on the doors of sex offenders throughout the county to alert parents not to let their children trick or treat at the residence.

 Photo provided

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is placing door hangers on the doors of sex offenders warning “No Trick-or-Treat at this Address.”

The community effort, led by Sex Offender Coordinator Chelsea McDaniel and FCSO Reserve Commander Brian Tyner, is designed to help community members stay safe this Halloween, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.

