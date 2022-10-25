The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is placing door hangers on the doors of sex offenders warning “No Trick-or-Treat at this Address.”
The community effort, led by Sex Offender Coordinator Chelsea McDaniel and FCSO Reserve Commander Brian Tyner, is designed to help community members stay safe this Halloween, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said.
Commander Tyner said: “This was an opportunity for the Reserve Unit to take on a mission to improve community safety.”
While signs have traditionally been placed on the doors of sex offenders on active probation or parole by the Arkansas Department of Corrections Division of Community Correction staff, FCSO is ensuring door hangers are distributed to the homes of all sex offenders residing in Faulkner County regardless of classification or current supervision status.
In addition to these efforts, Level 3 and 4 Sex Offenders who are currently on active probation or parole will be supervised at the Arkansas Department of Corrections Division of Community Correction Office in Conway by staff members on Halloween night, Skaggs said.
“These efforts are part of the larger ongoing initiative by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to ensure sex offender compliance,” she said. “Since increasing their efforts this year with the support of the Reserve Unit, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has made several felony arrests of local sex offenders.” Commander Tyner said that he hopes this program will continue to grow in future years with the possibility of incorporating yard signs which can be seen from the roadway should there be enough support by the community to do so.
“As for this year, all door hangers have already been distributed to prepare for trick-or-treaters,” Skaggs said.
