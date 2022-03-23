The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the University of Central Arkansas Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology on an internship program.
Sherry Skaggs, FCSO spokesman and associate professor of criminology at UCA, teaches the service-learning class that is part of the internship program.
“[The interns] complete ride alongs, physical entrance examinations, written examinations, training exercises, and panel interviews with FCSO, the Conway Police Department, UCA Police Department and Arkansas State Police as well as hosting the Share-A-Bear holiday police-community relations event at the Boys & Girls Club every December,” Skaggs said. “[FCSO] takes interns who have completed that first class.”
That first class is called police and society and includes service-learning, experiential learning and interprofessional education.
Two such interns, Cross Cardenas and Maggie Ragland, are currently working at FCSO.
“They are learning about all of the many divisions of [FCSO],” Skaggs said.
Cardenas is a junior at UCA majoring in criminology. He is from Royal, Arkansas, and hopes to work in law enforcement after graduation.
Before joining FCSO for the internship, Cardenas completed the police and society class at UCA. Cardenas said he enjoys his internship because he has the opportunity to get a more in-depth look into the day-to-day activities and family-oriented team of the sheriff’s office.
Ragland is a senior at UCA double majoring in criminology and sociology. She is from Morrilton, Arkansas, and said she hopes to work in law enforcement after graduation.
Ragland said that she is enjoying her internship thus far, and she feels this experience will help her greatly on her career path.
In addition to the interns, FCSO announced three new deputies – Chris Derrick, Andy Cook and Chris Vasquez – joined the force.
Derrick has been a Faulkner County resident since 1992. He graduated from Central Baptist College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management, Skaggs said.
“He started his law enforcement career in 1998 at the Conway Police Department, where he worked in a variety of areas – patrol, warrants, and training,” she said.
In 2019, he started a new position as a parole officer at the Arkansas Department of Corrections-Division of Community Correction in the Pulaski County Office.
“He oversaw the release of men and women from prison and worked in the training department, where he assisted new officers in areas of law, search-and-seizure and firearms,” Skaggs said.
Cook is a lifelong Faulkner County resident.
“For as long as he can remember, he has always wanted to serve the citizens where he grew up,” Skaggs said. “He has realized that dream working at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.”
Vasquez has worked in law enforcement for more than 11 years.
He said he was excited to continue serving the residents of Faulkner County.
Skaggs congratulated the interns and deputies and welcomed them to the FCSO team.
